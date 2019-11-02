• Place of birth: Allendale County
• Favorite sports team: Atlanta Braves
• A recent book I read: "Strong at the Broken Places," by Max Cleland
• Favorite movie: "Destination Moon"
• My proudest moment: Returning home from the military at Christmas
• I would like to be remembered for: Helping somebody
• I was named for: My father
• My favorite meal: Breakfast
• I can’t leave home without: My cellphone
• Pet peeves: People driving in front of me who turn right and stop while making the turn
• My most precious memory from childhood: Thinking about my elementary school teacher, Pauline Robinson, and the things she said and how they have impacted my life.
• I’m most comfortable: Talking about community affairs
• The best place on earth: Aiken
• My children would say: "He's a pretty good person."
• One word to sum me up: Benevolent