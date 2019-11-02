Aiken resident Richard Johnson was drafted during the Korean War. In 2013, Johnson traveled to Washington, D.C., for the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice. He also helped establish a Korean War monument in the Horse Creek-Midland Valley Veterans Park to honor soldiers from Aiken, Allendale, Barnwell, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties who were killed, missing in action or imprisoned during the conflict. That monument was dedicated in November 2018.