SB Richard Johnson 01.jpg
Aiken resident Richard Johnson was drafted during the Korean War. In 2013, Johnson traveled to Washington, D.C., for the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice. He also helped establish a Korean War monument in the Horse Creek-Midland Valley Veterans Park to honor soldiers from Aiken, Allendale, Barnwell, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties who were killed, missing in action or imprisoned during the conflict. That monument was dedicated in November 2018.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

Place of birth: Allendale County

Favorite sports team: Atlanta Braves

A recent book I read: "Strong at the Broken Places," by Max Cleland

Favorite movie: "Destination Moon"

My proudest moment: Returning home from the military at Christmas

 • I would like to be remembered for: Helping somebody

I was named for: My father

 • My favorite meal: Breakfast

 • I can’t leave home without: My cellphone

Pet peeves: People driving in front of me who turn right and stop while making the turn

•  My most precious memory from childhood: Thinking about my elementary school teacher, Pauline Robinson, and the things she said and how they have impacted my life.

I’m most comfortable: Talking about community affairs

 • The best place on earth: Aiken

My children would say: "He's a pretty good person."

 • One word to sum me up: Benevolent

