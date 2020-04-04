SB Richard Abney 05.jpg
Richard Abney credits a long lineup of people with helping him in each phase of his life. Now in retirement from the Aiken Department of Public Safety, he’s coached baseball in some official capacity since the mid-1970s and cherishes the opportunity to pass on the game to future generations. This season, he served as the head coach of the Aiken High School Hornets' junior varsity squad.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

Favorite movie: "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"

Favorite sports team: New York Yankees

A recent book I read: "The Red Badge of Courage"

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Mickey Mantle. "I guess Don Mattingly, too. He might be a little more available than Mickey."

My proudest moment: Being there with my wife when my kids were born. "It doesn't get any better than that."

My nickname is: Fred

I would like to be remembered for: Giving back, being a good dad and husband.

Were you named after anyone: My middle name is Dean, after my uncle Dean Plunkett.

I can't leave home without: A bucket of baseballs

Pet peeves: People who don't respect others

Guilty pleasure: Too much chocolate. "I never met a cake or a cookie or a pie I didn't like."

My most precious memory from childhood: Being able to hang around with the neighborhood friends.

The best place on earth: Home

My children would say: They get instant feedback.

One word to sum me up: Simple

Kyle Dawson covers sports for the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter @ItsKyleDawson.