Favorite movie: "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"
Favorite sports team: New York Yankees
A recent book I read: "The Red Badge of Courage"
If I could meet anyone, it would be: Mickey Mantle. "I guess Don Mattingly, too. He might be a little more available than Mickey."
My proudest moment: Being there with my wife when my kids were born. "It doesn't get any better than that."
My nickname is: Fred
I would like to be remembered for: Giving back, being a good dad and husband.
Were you named after anyone: My middle name is Dean, after my uncle Dean Plunkett.
I can't leave home without: A bucket of baseballs
Pet peeves: People who don't respect others
Guilty pleasure: Too much chocolate. "I never met a cake or a cookie or a pie I didn't like."
My most precious memory from childhood: Being able to hang around with the neighborhood friends.
The best place on earth: Home
My children would say: They get instant feedback.
One word to sum me up: Simple