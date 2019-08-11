Date and place of birth: May 4, 1981 in Aiken.
Favorite movie: “Rudy.”
Favorite sports team: Atlanta Braves.
If I could meet anyone, it would be: Gandhi.
My proudest moment: Becoming a father.
My nickname is: Rocket
I would like to be remembered for: Making a difference in my community and all the relationships.
My favorite meal: Salmon with risotto.
I can’t leave home without: My phone.
Pet peeve: Lights left on in rooms and nobody in them.
Guilty pleasure: Any milkshake.
Something I always have with me: My humor.
I wish I could meet: Tiger Woods
My most precious memory from childhood: Winning a tennis state championship.
I’m most comfortable: Around friends and family.
The best place on earth: Newport, Rhode Island.
One word to sum me up: Funny.