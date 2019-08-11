SB Rakesh Jasani 03.jpg
Rakesh Jasani is a member of the Aiken Tennis Club and one of the top amateur court tennis players in the nation.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

Date and place of birth: May 4, 1981 in Aiken.

Favorite movie: “Rudy.”

Favorite sports team: Atlanta Braves.

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Gandhi.

My proudest moment: Becoming a father.

My nickname is: Rocket

I would like to be remembered for: Making a difference in my community and all the relationships.

My favorite meal: Salmon with risotto.

I can’t leave home without: My phone.

Pet peeve: Lights left on in rooms and nobody in them.

Guilty pleasure: Any milkshake.

Something I always have with me: My humor.

I wish I could meet: Tiger Woods

My most precious memory from childhood: Winning a tennis state championship.

I’m most comfortable: Around friends and family.

My proudest moment: Coaching South Aiken High to a tennis state championship.

The best place on earth: Newport, Rhode Island.

One word to sum me up: Funny.

