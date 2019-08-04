SB Pat Friday 3.jpg
Buy Now

Pat Friday, a member of the Aiken Lions Club and the 2019 South Carolina Lion of the Year, always starts her day getting an update on the local news, reading the Aiken Standard.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

Date and place of birth: Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Favorite movie: “Gone with the Wind”

Favorite sports team: Dallas Cowboys and Michigan State University basketball

A recent book I read: I read my Bible as I am in a Bible study group.

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Keith Urban, I love country music.

My proudest moment: When I became a mother.

My nickname is: Pat. In my hometown, it is Woody as my maiden name was Wood!

I would like to be remembered for: Being a caring person to those who are less fortunate than I.

Were you named after anyone: No, but one of classmates was named after me.

My favorite meal: Chilean sea bass cooked by my husband

I can’t leave home without: My iPhone

Pet peeves: Litter on our beautiful country roads.

Guilty pleasure: Eating sweets.

Something I always have with me: A smile.

My most precious memory from childhood: I loved going to the roller rink every week.

I’m most comfortable: Sitting in front of a winter fire in our family room.

The best place on earth: Being at home in Aiken, South Carolina.

My children would say: They have become their mother.

One word to sum me up: Giving.

​Dede Biles is the Aiken County government, business and horse industry reporter for the Aiken Standard. Follow her on Twitter @DBethBiles.

Tags