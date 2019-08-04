• Date and place of birth: Lancaster, Pennsylvania
• Favorite movie: “Gone with the Wind”
• Favorite sports team: Dallas Cowboys and Michigan State University basketball
• A recent book I read: I read my Bible as I am in a Bible study group.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Keith Urban, I love country music.
• My proudest moment: When I became a mother.
• My nickname is: Pat. In my hometown, it is Woody as my maiden name was Wood!
• I would like to be remembered for: Being a caring person to those who are less fortunate than I.
• Were you named after anyone: No, but one of classmates was named after me.
• My favorite meal: Chilean sea bass cooked by my husband
• I can’t leave home without: My iPhone
• Pet peeves: Litter on our beautiful country roads.
• Guilty pleasure: Eating sweets.
• Something I always have with me: A smile.
• My most precious memory from childhood: I loved going to the roller rink every week.
• I’m most comfortable: Sitting in front of a winter fire in our family room.
• The best place on earth: Being at home in Aiken, South Carolina.
• My children would say: They have become their mother.
• One word to sum me up: Giving.