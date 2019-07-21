SB Nicole Simpkins 06.jpg
Nicole Simpkins owns the Nicole Simpkins Collection on Park Avenue. 

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

Date and place of birth: Nov. 20, 1982, in Augusta, Georgia

Favorite movies: "The Color Purple" and "The Break-Up"

A recent book I read: "The Richest Man in Babylon" by George S. Clason

My proudest moment: Opening my shop upstairs.

My nickname is: Depends on the person. My mom: Munk Munk; everyone else: Step. 

I would like to be remembered for: Making a difference and impacting lives.

My favorite meal: Mom's spaghetti or lasagna

I can't leave home without: Earrings and a watch

Pet peeves: Noise

Guilty pleasure: Ice cream

Something I always have with me: My notebook in case I have a bright idea.

I wish I could meet: Jill Scott

My most precious memory from childhood: Spending time with my granny in the kitchen while she baked.

The best place on Earth: Home

One word to sum me up: Genuine

Lindsey Hodges is a general assignment reporter at the Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star. Follow her on Twitter at @LindseyNHodges. 