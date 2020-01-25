• Date and place of birth: May 19, 1998 in Aiken
• Favorite movie: "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
• Favorite sports team: Clemson Tigers
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Luke Bryan
• My nickname is: “Mini Mimi”
• My favorite meal: Sear cut steak, mash potatoes, and the seasoned broccoli from Outback Steakhouse
• I can't leave home without: I can’t leave home without my planner. I record my school, sorority, and work schedule in my planner. Without it, I would feel very disorganized.
• Pet peeve: Hearing someone crack their knuckles, the screeching sound from drawing on a chalkboard, and nonstop negativity.
• Guilty pleasure: Watching horror movies.
• My most precious memory from childhood: My most precious memory from childhood was our annual Thanksgiving family gathering in York, S.C. Before my grandmother passed away in November of 2019, we always had Thanksgiving lunch with all of my extended family at her house.
• I'm most comfortable: I’m most comfortable when I’m on a long run. A runner’s high is the best feeling an athlete can experience. You feel like you’re on top of the world and that anything is possible just as long as you believe.
• The best place on Earth: The Aiken High track – it brings back such great memories.
• One word to sum me up: Bubbly