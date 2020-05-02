Favorite movie: I like the Marvel Thor movies.
Favorite sports team: Area 15 Hoopers
A recent book I read: Anything Pat Conroy
If I could meet anyone, it would be: Coach K
My proudest moment: Probably when each of my three children were born.
I would like to be remembered for: Working with kids.
My favorite meal: I like seafood, probably crab legs.
Pet peeves: Kids that don't care. When they've lost that spark to do something, it burns me up. I've got to fix it.
Guilty pleasure: Biscoff cookies
My most precious memory from childhood: Playing basketball with my dad in the backyard on the patio.
I'm most comfortable: In my garage.
The best place on earth: There are other places I would like to go visit, but I've lived in Aiken my entire life and Aiken is a great place to live. I'd say I'm there.
My children would say: That I'm proud of them.
One word to sum me up: Accepting