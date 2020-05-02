SB Mike Epps 1.jpg
Mike Epps, coach of the Special Olympics Area 15 Hoopers basketball team, received the Special Olympics South Carolina Champion Award for 2020 but is quick to credit others who lend a hand.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

Favorite movie: I like the Marvel Thor movies.

Favorite sports team: Area 15 Hoopers

A recent book I read: Anything Pat Conroy

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Coach K

My proudest moment: Probably when each of my three children were born.

I would like to be remembered for: Working with kids.

My favorite meal: I like seafood, probably crab legs.

Pet peeves: Kids that don't care. When they've lost that spark to do something, it burns me up. I've got to fix it.

Guilty pleasure: Biscoff cookies

My most precious memory from childhood: Playing basketball with my dad in the backyard on the patio.

I'm most comfortable: In my garage.

The best place on earth: There are other places I would like to go visit, but I've lived in Aiken my entire life and Aiken is a great place to live. I'd say I'm there.

My children would say: That I'm proud of them.

One word to sum me up: Accepting

Kyle Dawson covers sports for the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter @ItsKyleDawson.