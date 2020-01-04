SB Mark Vanderslice 02.jpg
One big source of pride for head coach Mark Vanderslice is the USC Aiken men's basketball program's stance on community service.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

Favorite movie: "Hoosiers"

Favorite sports team: Atlanta Braves

A recent book I read: "Ordering Your Private World" by Gordon MacDonald

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Jesus Christ

My proudest moment: The birth of my two girls.

My nickname is: Slice

I would like to be remembered for: Being somebody that was always there to help and serve others.

Were you named after anyone: My dad. I'm a junior.

My favorite meal: Surf and turf

I can't leave home without: I always take a good book on road trips.

Pet peeve: When somebody doesn't look you in the eye when they're talking to you.

Guilty pleasure: Midnight snacking

Something I always have with me: Photos of my family on my phone.

My most precious memory from childhood: Winning a state championship at the Dean Dome with my high school team my senior year and hugging my dad after.

I'm most comfortable: At the dinner table at my house. That's my safe zone.

My children would say: I'm goofy.