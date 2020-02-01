• Date and place of birth: June 11, 1942, Olar, South Carolina
• Favorite movie: “Shaft”
• Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
• A recent book I read: “The Audacity of Hope,” by Barack H. Obama
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
• My nickname is: “Hank”
• I would like to be remembered for: Public service and always helping others.
• Were you named after anyone: My uncle
• My favorite meal: Fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, rice and gravy
• I can’t leave home without: My wallet
• Pet peeves: Men with sagging pants.
• Guilty pleasure: Eating sweets
• My most precious memory from childhood: The time I won a bicycle from the newspaper contest.
• I’m most comfortable: When I am on vacation with my family.
• My proudest moment: The naming of the street after me at Generations Park.