Mack Henry Holland poses with souvenirs he has brought home from his and his family's many travels. Locally, Holland is known for his service to his community, state and country.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

• Date and place of birth: June 11, 1942, Olar, South Carolina

• Favorite movie: “Shaft”

• Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers

• A recent book I read: “The Audacity of Hope,” by Barack H. Obama

• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

• My nickname is: “Hank”

• I would like to be remembered for: Public service and always helping others.

• Were you named after anyone: My uncle

• My favorite meal: Fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, rice and gravy

• I can’t leave home without: My wallet

• Pet peeves: Men with sagging pants.

• Guilty pleasure: Eating sweets

My most precious memory from childhood: The time I won a bicycle from the newspaper contest.

I’m most comfortable: When I am on vacation with my family.

My proudest moment: The naming of the street after me at Generations Park.