Tharp-Bernard 9
Amentum executive Lisa Tharp-Bernard, who was born in Texas, has lived in Aiken since 1997 and is active in community organizations which have included the American Red Cross, Aiken Technical College Foundation, Aiken Center for the Arts, Aiken Downtown Development Association and the Aiken Community Theatre.

 Staff photo by Dede Biles

• Place of birth: Fort Worth, Texas

• Favorite movie: “The Princess Bride”

• Favorite sports team: Clemson Tigers

• Recent book I read: “Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone,” by Brene Brown

• My proudest moments: The day I married my husband (Brian Bernard), an the births of all my biological children.

 • My favorite meal: Hawaiian poke

 • I can’t leave home without: My cellphone

• Pet peeve: Rude people

 • Guilty pleasures: Chocolate and wine

• My most precious memory from childhood: Being outside and making up imaginary games.

• I’m most comfortable: Being around people.

• The best place on earth: Aiken, S.C.

• My children would say: “(She is) tough, but encouraging and loving.”

 • One word to sum me up: Happy

