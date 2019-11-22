SB Linda Knox McLean 01.jpg
Buy Now

Linda Knox McLean, joint master of foxhounds with the Aiken Hounds, also serves on the Hitchcock Woods Foundation’s Board of Trustees. The Aiken Hounds’ 2019-2020 season opens officially Thursday, which is Thanksgiving Day, with the Blessing of the Hounds at Memorial Gate in Hitchcock Woods.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

Place of birth:  Buffalo, New York

Favorite sports team: Buffalo Sabres

A recent book I read: “Between Rock and a Home Place,” by Chuck Leavell

My proudest moment: Seeing my children become wonderful adults.

My nickname is: Lin

 • My favorite meal: Oysters at The Variety Restaurant.

 • I can’t leave home without: My car keys.

Pet peeve: People who are unkind.

 • Guilty pleasure: Rock'n'roll.

Something I always have with me: My cellphone.

 • My most precious memory from childhood: Fishing or hunting with my dad.

I’m most comfortable: At home in Aiken.

 • The best place on earth: Hitchcock Woods

My children would say: “Are you OK, mom?”

• I would like to be remembered for: Being kind.

​Dede Biles is the Aiken County government, business and horse industry reporter for the Aiken Standard. Follow her on Twitter @DBethBiles.

Tags