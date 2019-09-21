• Date and place of birth: New Bern, North Carolina, and grew up in Brooklyn, New York.
• Favorite movie: “Love and Basketball”
• Favorite sports: Tennis, football and track
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Oprah Winfrey
• My proudest moment: Seeing our son, Khalil, off to college.
• My nickname is: Teenie Weenie
• I would like to be remembered for: Being a loving mother, wife and loyal friend!
• Were you named after anyone: No
• My favorite meal: Spaghetti
• I can’t leave home without: Fashionable scarf and extra pair of shoes.
• Pet peeves: People who do not keep their word.
• Guilty pleasure: Southern food and ice cream.
• Something I always have with me: A smile on my face and motivation in the heart.
• I wish I could meet: Robert Iger
• My most precious memory from childhood: Spending time with my grandmother volunteering at the nursing home.
• I’m most comfortable: With my friends and love ones.
• My proudest moment: Graduating with my master's in public administration from Bellevue University.
• The best place on earth: Italy
• My children would say: I’m too strict and old-fashioned.
• One word to sum me up: Happy.