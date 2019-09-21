SB Latina McIntyre 06.jpg
Buy Now

Latina McIntyre is the author of "The Super Smart Girl Book" and the founder of the Super Smart Girl's Club. Their focus "is inspiring and pouring positive things into the girls," McIntyre said.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

Date and place of birth: New Bern, North Carolina, and grew up in Brooklyn, New York.

Favorite movie: “Love and Basketball”

Favorite sports: Tennis, football and track

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Oprah Winfrey

My proudest moment: Seeing our son, Khalil, off to college.

My nickname is: Teenie Weenie

I would like to be remembered for: Being a loving mother, wife and loyal friend!

• Were you named after anyone: No

My favorite meal: Spaghetti

I can’t leave home without: Fashionable scarf and extra pair of shoes.

Pet peeves: People who do not keep their word.

Guilty pleasure: Southern food and ice cream.

Something I always have with me: A smile on my face and motivation in the heart.

I wish I could meet: Robert Iger

My most precious memory from childhood: Spending time with my grandmother volunteering at the nursing home.

I’m most comfortable: With my friends and love ones.

My proudest moment: Graduating with my master's in public administration from Bellevue University.

The best place on earth: Italy

My children would say: I’m too strict and old-fashioned.

One word to sum me up: Happy.

​Dede Biles is the Aiken County government, business and horse industry reporter for the Aiken Standard. Follow her on Twitter @DBethBiles.

Tags