Larry Eubanks has worked at Chick-fil-A of Aiken for a decade. He has become well-known around town for his upbeat and friendly personality.

 Staff photo by Kristina Rackley

• Hometown: Aiken

• Nickname: Mr. Larry

• Favorite sports team: Atlanta Braves

Favorite Food: Steak

• Pet peeve: I don't think I have one. Not everybody speaks to me, but I speak to them. If I just keep speaking to them, sooner or later, they're going to talk to me.

• Last book I read: The Bible

• Can't leave home without: My love for people.

• Favorite movie: "Love Story"

• Someone I'd like to meet: Samuel Truett Cathy

• Proudest moment: Seeing my children being baptized.

• Something I always have with me: Be Our Guest cards from Chick-fil-A.

• Guilty pleasure: Bread pudding

• What my kids would say about me: They would say I'm a good dad. 

• Best place on earth: In my church.

• I would like to be remembered for: My love for my Father and my God, and Jesus, and for my love of people. 

• One word that describes me: Thankful

Kristina Rackley is a general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. 

