• Hometown: Aiken
• Nickname: Mr. Larry
• Favorite sports team: Atlanta Braves
• Favorite Food: Steak
• Pet peeve: I don't think I have one. Not everybody speaks to me, but I speak to them. If I just keep speaking to them, sooner or later, they're going to talk to me.
• Last book I read: The Bible
• Can't leave home without: My love for people.
• Favorite movie: "Love Story"
• Someone I'd like to meet: Samuel Truett Cathy
• Proudest moment: Seeing my children being baptized.
• Something I always have with me: Be Our Guest cards from Chick-fil-A.
• Guilty pleasure: Bread pudding
• What my kids would say about me: They would say I'm a good dad.
• Best place on earth: In my church.
• I would like to be remembered for: My love for my Father and my God, and Jesus, and for my love of people.
• One word that describes me: Thankful