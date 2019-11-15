Favorite sports team: South Carolina Gamecocks, especially football (although usually depressing); I graduated from the University of South Carolina.
Favorite childhood memory: Playing in the snow of 1973. I had never seen anything like that before or since and to have the opportunity to play in 3 feet of snow was so fun.
Favorite food: Italian
Last book I read: "Speak Life" by Katherine Ruonala. It was an incredible book about being mindful of the words we say to others and ourselves.
Favorite movie: "Overcomer" – wonderful story of overcoming life's obstacles through the grace and love of Christ.
Place of birth: Aiken
My proudest moment: Any moment I have had with my son, Seth. I have loved watching him play sports, overcome difficulties and excel in academics.
What I would like to be remembered for: That I positively impacted my community, state and nation in a way that represented Christ well.
What I can't leave home without: My purse – everything I would need is in that purse. It's almost too heavy for me to carry it out of my house.
My pet peeve: Driving on Whiskey Road
I am most comfortable: At home sitting by a warm fire reading a book.
The best place on Earth is: Any place where my husband and son are with me.
What my children would say about me: A quote from my son: "My mom is the most caring and loving person I know and is always willing to put other people's needs before her own."
One word that sums me up: Peaceful