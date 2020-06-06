SB Karin Sisk 03 .jpg
Karin Sisk is an active member of the Aiken chapter of the League of Women Voters, a retired English professor and an activist.

Date and place of birth: Ft. Benning, Georgia on July 6, 1949

Favorite movie: "Love, Actually"

Favorite sports team: Atlanta Braves 

A recent book I read: "Divided We Stand" by Marjorie J. Spruill

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Susan B. Anthony

My nickname is: Bunny

I would like to remembered for: Caring about others.

Were you named after anyone? Yes, after one of my mother's friends' daughter, who was lost in World War II.

My favorite meal: Lobster and artichoke

I can't leave home without: My phone

Pet peeve: Dishonesty

Guilty pleasure: Chocolate

Something I always have with me: My courage

My most precious memory from childhood: Seeing a photo of my brother and I in a photographer's window.

I'm most comfortable: Reading in bed.

The best place on earth: My farm

One word to sum me up: Caring 

