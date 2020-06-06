Date and place of birth: Ft. Benning, Georgia on July 6, 1949
Favorite movie: "Love, Actually"
Favorite sports team: Atlanta Braves
A recent book I read: "Divided We Stand" by Marjorie J. Spruill
If I could meet anyone, it would be: Susan B. Anthony
My nickname is: Bunny
I would like to remembered for: Caring about others.
Were you named after anyone? Yes, after one of my mother's friends' daughter, who was lost in World War II.
My favorite meal: Lobster and artichoke
I can't leave home without: My phone
Pet peeve: Dishonesty
Guilty pleasure: Chocolate
Something I always have with me: My courage
My most precious memory from childhood: Seeing a photo of my brother and I in a photographer's window.
I'm most comfortable: Reading in bed.
The best place on earth: My farm
One word to sum me up: Caring