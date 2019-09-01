• Date and place of birth: June 2, 1978, in Aiken, South Carolina, at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
• Favorite movie: “The Ref”
• Favorite sports team: Right now the Braves … come Saturday it will be The Dawgs!
• A recent book I read: “Beach Music,” by Pat Conroy – I read it every year.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Michelle Obama
• My proudest moment: Watching a kid I love be kind to someone else.
• My nickname is: Jules
• I would like to be remembered for: Loving others no matter what.
• Were you named after anyone: No, but our tractor was. When my brother found out I was a girl, he hung up on my parents. The tractor will forever be known as “John Michael.”
• My favorite meal: My mom’s beef stew.
• I can’t leave home without: Having to go back because I left something.
• Pet peeves: Mouth noises (smacking gum, for example).
• Guilty pleasure: Popcorn at the movies (with layered butter, of course).
• Something I always have with me: My phone.
• I wish I could meet: Abraham Lincoln
• My most precious memory from childhood: There are so many! I can always remember my dad picking me up and singing and dancing with me in the kitchen while he made eggs. And we always had friends at the house. I loved that.
• I’m most comfortable: In my own skin.
• The best place on earth: Anywhere with family and friends – who are like family … but ideally the backdrop would be the South Carolina Lowcountry, and it would include a cooler and music. Oh wait … meant to say Aiken, South Carolina!
• My children would say: MOOOOOM! (yelling from another room)
• One word to sum me up: Positive.