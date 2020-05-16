SB Joan Lacombe 2.jpg
Joan Lacombe, Aiken's Poet Laureate since 2017, writes shorts poems and thoughtful sayings in calligraphy on cards – her "pocket poetry" – and hands them out randomly to people she meets.

Date and place of birth: May 7, 1933, in Dupont, Pennsylvania

Favorite movie: “Sound of Music”

Favorite sports team: Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots

A recent book I read: “The Rugged Edge of Night,” by Olivia Hawker

My proudest moment: Being named Aiken's Poet Laureate by Mayor Rick Osbon with the support of "The Aiken Poets" during their celebration of Poetry Month in April 2017.

I would like to be remembered for: My calligraphy and my pocket poetry cards, which I distribute at random.

Were you named after anyone: St. Joan of Arc

My favorite meal: Chicken and dumplings

I can’t leave home without: Saying a prayer asking God to keep me safe on my travels and to get me back home safely as well.

Pet peeves: TV newscasters who say "yeah" instead of yes, as well as those who pepper their conversations with "you know" and "like."

Guilty pleasure: Chocolate

I wish I could meet: Queen Elizabeth. I grew up reading stories about her service during World War II as an ambulance driver in bombed-out London. I have always admired her devotion to duty as Queen.

My most precious memory from childhood: Taking piano lessons and the day it all came together when I could play something that sounded like music, was recognizable and was pleasant to the ear.

I’m most comfortable: Right here at home in Aiken, South Carolina.

My two stepchildren would say: "Thank you for loving and marrying our dad."

One word to sum me up: Thoughtful