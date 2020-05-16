• Date and place of birth: May 7, 1933, in Dupont, Pennsylvania
• Favorite movie: “Sound of Music”
• Favorite sports team: Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots
• A recent book I read: “The Rugged Edge of Night,” by Olivia Hawker
• My proudest moment: Being named Aiken's Poet Laureate by Mayor Rick Osbon with the support of "The Aiken Poets" during their celebration of Poetry Month in April 2017.
• I would like to be remembered for: My calligraphy and my pocket poetry cards, which I distribute at random.
• Were you named after anyone: St. Joan of Arc
• My favorite meal: Chicken and dumplings
• I can’t leave home without: Saying a prayer asking God to keep me safe on my travels and to get me back home safely as well.
• Pet peeves: TV newscasters who say "yeah" instead of yes, as well as those who pepper their conversations with "you know" and "like."
• Guilty pleasure: Chocolate
• I wish I could meet: Queen Elizabeth. I grew up reading stories about her service during World War II as an ambulance driver in bombed-out London. I have always admired her devotion to duty as Queen.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Taking piano lessons and the day it all came together when I could play something that sounded like music, was recognizable and was pleasant to the ear.
• I’m most comfortable: Right here at home in Aiken, South Carolina.
• My proudest moment: Being named Aiken's Poet Laureate.
• My two stepchildren would say: "Thank you for loving and marrying our dad."
• One word to sum me up: Thoughtful