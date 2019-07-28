Place of birth: Red Bank, New Jersey
Favorite movies: “Casey’s Shadow” and “The Man from Snowy River”
Favorite sports team: Atlanta Falcons
A recent book I read: A Western novel.
My proudest moment: Being a father and grandfather.
My nickname is: Papa Jim
I would like to be remembered for: Leaving everything I touched better than it was.
My favorite meal: Spaghetti
I can’t leave home without: My keys
Pet peeve: Being late.
Guilty pleasure: I never really feel guilty, but I love candy.
Something I always have with me: My phone
My most precious memory from childhood: Building a chicken house with my father.
I’m most comfortable: At home.
The best place on earth: Riding my mule, Amanda.
My children would say: Best horse show dad ever.
One word to sum me up: Dependable