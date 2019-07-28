SB Jim Rhodes 05.jpg
Jim Rhodes is the president and managing director of Equine Rescue of Aiken, an organization that helps find homes for horses in need.

Place of birth: Red Bank, New Jersey

Favorite movies: “Casey’s Shadow” and “The Man from Snowy River”

Favorite sports team: Atlanta Falcons

A recent book I read: A Western novel.

My proudest moment: Being a father and grandfather.

My nickname is: Papa Jim

I would like to be remembered for: Leaving everything I touched better than it was.

My favorite meal: Spaghetti

I can’t leave home without: My keys

Pet peeve: Being late.

Guilty pleasure: I never really feel guilty, but I love candy.

Something I always have with me: My phone

My most precious memory from childhood: Building a chicken house with my father.

I’m most comfortable: At home.

The best place on earth: Riding my mule, Amanda.

My children would say: Best horse show dad ever.

One word to sum me up: Dependable

