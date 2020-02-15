• Date and place of birth: Ridgway, Pennsylvania
• Favorite movie: “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “The Ref”
• Favorite sports team: Florida State Seminoles football team
• A recent book I read: “The Night Fire,” by Michael Connelly
• My proudest moment: The birth of my children.
• My nickname is: Jim
• Were you named after anyone: My grandfather
• My favorite meal: Cheeseburger
• Pet peeves: Drivers speeding in the right lane to get to the left lane in front of you before the lanes go from four to two.
• Guilty pleasure: CC and Diet Coke
• Something I always have with me: A pen
• I’m most comfortable: At home.
• The best place on earth: Home with my wife.
• My children would say: I’m loving and selfless.
• One word to sum me up: Loyal