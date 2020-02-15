Jim Moore DSC_2469
Jim Moore started writing the annual musical benefit productions for the Aiken Women's Heart Board in the late 1970s and, until this year, has been writing and directing them ever since.

 Staff photo by Larry Wood

• Date and place of birth: Ridgway, Pennsylvania

 Favorite movie: “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “The Ref”

 Favorite sports team: Florida State Seminoles football team

• A recent book I read: “The Night Fire,” by Michael Connelly

• My proudest moment: The birth of my children.

• My nickname is: Jim

• Were you named after anyone: My grandfather

• My favorite meal: Cheeseburger

• Pet peeves: Drivers speeding in the right lane to get to the left lane in front of you before the lanes go from four to two.

• Guilty pleasure: CC and Diet Coke

• Something I always have with me: A pen

• I’m most comfortable: At home.

• The best place on earth: Home with my wife.

• My children would say: I’m loving and selfless.

• One word to sum me up: Loyal

