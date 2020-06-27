JL, Red White
Jim Lorraine is an Air Force veteran of 22 years. He currently serves as the president and CEO of America's Warrior Project. 

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

• Were you named after anyone: My father. James Robert Lorraine Sr.

• Favorite movie: "Rudy"

• Favorite sports team: Golf – Kisner, Brown, NeSmith

Favorite tournament: The Masters 

• A recent book I read: "On My Watch: A Memoir" by Virginia Buckingham, a memoir about her leadership of the Massachusetts Port Authority during 9/11/2001. She’s a Presidential Leadership Scholar classmate.

• If I could meet anyone, it would be: President Teddy Roosevelt

• My proudest moment: Watching my son complete Army Ranger school.

• I would like to be remembered for: Service before self.

• My favorite meal: Pasta dinner at Casa Bella.

• I can’t leave home without: My smartphone

• Pet peeves: Being late.

• Guilty pleasure: Playing late evening golf at Palmetto. 

Something I always have with me: Pocket knife

I wish I could meet: Jack Nicklaus

My most precious memory from childhood: My time at Limekiln Lake in New York State’s Adirondack Park.

I’m most comfortable: With others who have shared my life experiences.

My children would say: I’m a good man.

• One word to sum me up: Persistent

