• Were you named after anyone: My father. James Robert Lorraine Sr.
• Favorite movie: "Rudy"
• Favorite sports team: Golf – Kisner, Brown, NeSmith
• Favorite tournament: The Masters
• A recent book I read: "On My Watch: A Memoir" by Virginia Buckingham, a memoir about her leadership of the Massachusetts Port Authority during 9/11/2001. She’s a Presidential Leadership Scholar classmate.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: President Teddy Roosevelt
• My proudest moment: Watching my son complete Army Ranger school.
• I would like to be remembered for: Service before self.
• My favorite meal: Pasta dinner at Casa Bella.
• I can’t leave home without: My smartphone
• Pet peeves: Being late.
• Guilty pleasure: Playing late evening golf at Palmetto.
• Something I always have with me: Pocket knife
• I wish I could meet: Jack Nicklaus
• My most precious memory from childhood: My time at Limekiln Lake in New York State’s Adirondack Park.
• I’m most comfortable: With others who have shared my life experiences.
• My children would say: I’m a good man.
• One word to sum me up: Persistent