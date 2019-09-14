• Date and place of birth: July 24, 1942, Aiken S.C.
• Favorite movie: “Pretty Woman.”
• Favorite sports team: Dallas Cowboys.
• A recent book I read: “Unexampled Courage: The Blinding of Sgt. Isaac Woodard and the Awakening of President Harry S. Truman and Judge J. Waties Waring” by Richard Gergel.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Martin Luther King Jr.
• My proudest moment: When my son, James. Jr., was born.
• My nickname is: Mr. G.
• I would like to be remembered for: Helping people.
• My favorite meal: Deluxe Seafood Platter at Captain D’s.
• I can’t leave home without: My Day-Timer.
• Pet peeve: People who procrastinate.
• Guilty pleasure: Crown Royal and Coke.
• Something I always have with me: My cellphone.
• My most precious memory from childhood: The friends who lived nearby and the good times that we had. I’m a people person.
• I’m most comfortable: Watching a sporting event.
• The best place on earth: Aiken, S.C.
• My children would say: “He is a good guy.”
• One word to sum me up: Friendly.