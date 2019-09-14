SB James Gallman 04.jpg
James Gallman was born in Aiken in 1942.

• Date and place of birth: July 24, 1942, Aiken S.C.

• Favorite movie: “Pretty Woman.”

• Favorite sports team: Dallas Cowboys.

• A recent book I read: “Unexampled Courage: The Blinding of Sgt. Isaac Woodard and the Awakening of President Harry S. Truman and Judge J. Waties Waring” by Richard Gergel.

• If I could meet anyone, it would be:  Martin Luther King Jr.

• My proudest moment: When my son, James. Jr., was born.

• My nickname is: Mr. G.

 • I would like to be remembered for: Helping people.

 • My favorite meal: Deluxe Seafood Platter at Captain D’s.

 • I can’t leave home without: My Day-Timer.

• Pet peeve: People who procrastinate.

 • Guilty pleasure: Crown Royal and Coke.

• Something I always have with me: My cellphone.

 • My most precious memory from childhood: The friends who lived nearby and the good times that we had. I’m a people person.

• I’m most comfortable: Watching a sporting event.

 • The best place on earth: Aiken, S.C.

• My children would say: “He is a good guy.”

 • One word to sum me up: Friendly.

