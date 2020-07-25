JadeNealious86.jpg
Jade Nealious, a Savannah River Nuclear Solutions employee, is largely known as the executive director and founder of Crowning Lupus, an organization seeking to support people with the disease that she has also faced personally every day since her time as a Silver Bluff High School student.

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

• Date and place of birth: June 26, 1987, in Augusta, Georgia

 Favorite movie: "The Notebook" and "Girls Trip"

• Favorite sports team: Dallas Cowboys and USC Gamecocks

 A recent book I read: "Lean In: Women, Work, and The Will to Lead" by Sheryl Sandberg

• My proudest moment: Receiving the resolution for my nonprofit’s event to be officially recognized as the SC Lupus Walk.

• I would like to be remembered for: Using my voice to help others, while also serving the community I love. I pray that I have become the change I have wanted to see.

• Were you named after anyone: No.

• My favorite meal: Seafood feast: Crab legs, king crab, scallops, shrimp alfredo, shrimp benedict

 I can’t leave home without: Cellphone and hand sanitizer

• Pet peeves: I am not fond of energy vampires. They speak negatively and always attempt to suck your positive energy.

• Guilty pleasure: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit or apple pie

Something I always have with me: I carry a smile with me always.

Something fun I like to do: Play golf with my girlfriends, tailgate during football season.

• I wish I could meet: Michelle Obama. Fun fact: I’ve already met Barack Obama.

My most precious memory from childhood: My family traveling to Disney World.

I’m most comfortable: Working out with my trainer Nikki Jackson. It allows me to unwind and just relax.

The best place on earth: Disney World

How do I relax: I go get a massage during normal times.

• One word to sum me up: Courageous!

