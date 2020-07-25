• Date and place of birth: June 26, 1987, in Augusta, Georgia
• Favorite movie: "The Notebook" and "Girls Trip"
• Favorite sports team: Dallas Cowboys and USC Gamecocks
• A recent book I read: "Lean In: Women, Work, and The Will to Lead" by Sheryl Sandberg
• My proudest moment: Receiving the resolution for my nonprofit’s event to be officially recognized as the SC Lupus Walk.
• I would like to be remembered for: Using my voice to help others, while also serving the community I love. I pray that I have become the change I have wanted to see.
• Were you named after anyone: No.
• My favorite meal: Seafood feast: Crab legs, king crab, scallops, shrimp alfredo, shrimp benedict
• I can’t leave home without: Cellphone and hand sanitizer
• Pet peeves: I am not fond of energy vampires. They speak negatively and always attempt to suck your positive energy.
• Guilty pleasure: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit or apple pie
• Something I always have with me: I carry a smile with me always.
• Something fun I like to do: Play golf with my girlfriends, tailgate during football season.
• I wish I could meet: Michelle Obama. Fun fact: I’ve already met Barack Obama.
• My most precious memory from childhood: My family traveling to Disney World.
• I’m most comfortable: Working out with my trainer Nikki Jackson. It allows me to unwind and just relax.
• The best place on earth: Disney World
• How do I relax: I go get a massage during normal times.
• One word to sum me up: Courageous!