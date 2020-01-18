SB Irene Curtis 04.jpg
Irene Curtis grew up in Atlanta on Auburn Avenue, on the same street as Martin Luther King Jr. She graduated from Spelman College, a historically black college for women, when she was just 18 and married her husband of 57 years, Charles Curtis, right before she received her diploma. She started her career in the L.A. Unified School District as a second-grade teacher and later went on to become a vice principal, principal and deputy administrator of LAUSD.

Date and place of birth: June 13, 1925, Atlanta, Georgia

• Favorite movie: "Gone With The Wind."

• Favorite sports team: Clemson Tigers.

• A recent book I read: "Meet Your Spiritual Father: A Brief Introduction to St. Joseph," by Dr Mark Miravalle

• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Oprah Winfrey.

• My proudest moment: My sons graduating college.

• My nickname is: Parnell.

• I would like to be remembered for: Being a real Southern lady.

• Were you named after anyone: My adopted mother.

• My favorite meal: Salmon croquettes, string beans, little white potatoes and broccoli casserole.

• I can't leave home without: My hat.

• Pet peeve: I don't like being smothered.

• Guilty pleasure: Chocolate

• My most precious memory from childhood: Going to the Carnegie Colored Library on Auburn Avenue and Hilliard Street (in Atlanta) and reading history books. It's where I met Charles (husband).

• I'm most comfortable: When I'm in my lounge chair in my favorite pajamas that say "I don't do mornings."

• The best place on Earth: Aiken.

• My children would say: Mother, stop!

• One word to sum me up: Happy Bird.

Cindy Kubovic is the staff photographer for the Aiken Standard.​

