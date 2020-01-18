Irene Curtis grew up in Atlanta on Auburn Avenue, on the same street as Martin Luther King Jr. She graduated from Spelman College, a historically black college for women, when she was just 18 and married her husband of 57 years, Charles Curtis, right before she received her diploma. She started her career in the L.A. Unified School District as a second-grade teacher and later went on to become a vice principal, principal and deputy administrator of LAUSD.