• Date and place of birth: June 13, 1925, Atlanta, Georgia
• Favorite movie: "Gone With The Wind."
• Favorite sports team: Clemson Tigers.
• A recent book I read: "Meet Your Spiritual Father: A Brief Introduction to St. Joseph," by Dr Mark Miravalle
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Oprah Winfrey.
• My proudest moment: My sons graduating college.
• My nickname is: Parnell.
• I would like to be remembered for: Being a real Southern lady.
• Were you named after anyone: My adopted mother.
• My favorite meal: Salmon croquettes, string beans, little white potatoes and broccoli casserole.
• I can't leave home without: My hat.
• Pet peeve: I don't like being smothered.
• Guilty pleasure: Chocolate
• My most precious memory from childhood: Going to the Carnegie Colored Library on Auburn Avenue and Hilliard Street (in Atlanta) and reading history books. It's where I met Charles (husband).
• I'm most comfortable: When I'm in my lounge chair in my favorite pajamas that say "I don't do mornings."
• The best place on Earth: Aiken.
• My children would say: Mother, stop!
• One word to sum me up: Happy Bird.