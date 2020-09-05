SB Felecia Pontoo 63.JPG
Felecia Pontoo is a proud mother to two daughters, Wendy and Alex, who are following her footsteps in academic achievement. Pontoo, the director of admissions and college counselor for Mead Hall Episcopal School, helped foster her children's educational paths early on, making sure they experienced a boarding school environment much like she had.

Date and place of birth: Jan. 30, 1966. Columbus, Ohio.

• Favorite movie: "Love Jones"

• Favorite sports team: Georgetown Hoyas, of course!

 A recent book I read: "The Essential 55: An Award-Winning Educator's Rules for Discovering the Successful Student in Every Child" by Ron Clark

• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Michelle Obama

• My proudest moment: Being a mother to Wendy and Alex.

 My nickname is: Flip

• I would like to be remembered for: The way I treat others.

• My favorite meal: Shrimp

• I can’t leave home without: Cellphone

• Pet peeves: Grass that needs cutting.

• Guilty pleasure: Häagen-Dazs' coffee ice cream

• My most precious memory from childhood: My dad's cooking.

 I’m most comfortable: Listening to jazz ballads.

• The best place on earth: Martha's Vineyard

• My children would say: I work too much.

• One word to sum me up: Easygoing