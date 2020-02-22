• Hometown: Saluda, South Carolina
• Nickname: Liz as an adult, Libby as a child
• Favorite sports team: The Atlanta falcons. For basketball, my husband is a huge Lakers fan.
• Favorite food: I enjoy food, period. Let me tell you, I enjoy my meals. But if I had to pick... maybe a little bit of chocolate.
• Favorite movie: "The Help," but my most recent favorite is "Harriet." My daughter's takeaway was how Harriet relied on her faith in God, and that meant so much to me.
• The last book I read: "The Five Dysfunctions of a Team: A Leadership Fable" by Patrick Lencioni
• I can't leave home without: A good attitude.
• Pet peeve: Lack of acceptance – making judgments without knowing.
• The best place on earth: For me, it's my home, because there's so much love there.
• My proudest moment: When I received my bachelor's degree, and I dedicated it to my parents.
• My guilty pleasure: Cheesecake, baby!
• If I could meet anybody: I've got someone in mind, but I'm not going to say it. I'm not ready to meet my maker yet. I've still got some living I want to do.
• What my kids would say about me: My mom never quits.
• One word that describes me: Energetic