SB Elizabeth Morris 03.jpg
Buy Now

As a prominent leader of Aiken County's youth, Elizabeth Morris has set the example for many children on how to live and lead.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

• Hometown: Saluda, South Carolina

• Nickname: Liz as an adult, Libby as a child

• Favorite sports team: The Atlanta falcons. For basketball, my husband is a huge Lakers fan.

• Favorite food: I enjoy food, period. Let me tell you, I enjoy my meals. But if I had to pick... maybe a little bit of chocolate.

• Favorite movie: "The Help," but my most recent favorite is "Harriet." My daughter's takeaway was how Harriet relied on her faith in God, and that meant so much to me.

• The last book I read: "The Five Dysfunctions of a Team: A Leadership Fable" by Patrick Lencioni

• I can't leave home without: A good attitude.

• Pet peeve: Lack of acceptance – making judgments without knowing. 

• The best place on earth: For me, it's my home, because there's so much love there.

• My proudest moment: When I received my bachelor's degree, and I dedicated it to my parents.

• My guilty pleasure: Cheesecake, baby!

• If I could meet anybody: I've got someone in mind, but I'm not going to say it. I'm not ready to meet my maker yet. I've still got some living I want to do.  

• What my kids would say about me: My mom never quits.

• One word that describes me: Energetic

Kristina Rackley is a general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. 

Tags