• Date and place of birth: Oct. 6, 1964, in Sumter, South Carolina
• Favorite movie: “Star Wars”
• Favorite sports team: I’m a soccer guy, so it depends on who is playing who – United States Soccer Federation, England’s Premier League, I’ll watch it!
• A recent book I read: Mike Rowe – “The Way I Heard It”
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Living or dead? Living, it would be Clint Eastwood; dead, it would be Ronald Reagan.
• My proudest moment: Seeing both of my daughters being born.
• I would like to be remembered for: Being a good husband and dad.
• Were you named after anyone: I was named after my father, Dwight L. Bradham – my dad, best buddy, mentor and my recruiter!
• My favorite meal: Hawaiian pizza with my wife and daughters
• I can’t leave home without: Wallet, handkerchief, comb, pocket knife
• Pet peeves: Inconsiderate people
• Guilty pleasure: Driving with my music turned up loud
• Something I always have with me: My faith
• My most precious memory from childhood: Christmas time with family
• My children would say: D-a-a-a-a-d! Stop it!
• One word to sum me up: Multifaceted