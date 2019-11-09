SB Dwight Bradham 03.jpg
Buy Now

Dwight Bradham, the director of Veterans Affairs for Aiken County, is a veteran with 32 years of service – 28 on active duty – in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

Date and place of birth: Oct. 6, 1964, in Sumter, South Carolina

Favorite movie: “Star Wars”

Favorite sports team: I’m a soccer guy, so it depends on who is playing who – United States Soccer Federation, England’s Premier League, I’ll watch it!

A recent book I read: Mike Rowe – “The Way I Heard It”

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Living or dead? Living, it would be Clint Eastwood; dead, it would be Ronald Reagan.

My proudest moment: Seeing both of my daughters being born.

I would like to be remembered for: Being a good husband and dad.

Were you named after anyone: I was named after my father, Dwight L. Bradham – my dad, best buddy, mentor and my recruiter!

• My favorite meal: Hawaiian pizza with my wife and daughters

I can’t leave home without: Wallet, handkerchief, comb, pocket knife

Pet peeves: Inconsiderate people

Guilty pleasure: Driving with my music turned up loud

Something I always have with me: My faith

My most precious memory from childhood: Christmas time with family

My children would say: D-a-a-a-a-d! Stop it!

One word to sum me up: Multifaceted