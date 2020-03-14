SB Biz Carey 5.jpg
Dr. Elizabeth "Biz" Carey, who began riding at age 3, has had had great success in the world of steeplechasing with numerous wins at the Aiken Spring and Fall Steeplechases.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

• Date and place of birth: May 26, 1952, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

• Favorite movie: “FernGully: The Last Rainbow,” a children's movie with an environmental message

• Favorite sports team: U.S. Eventing Team

• A recent book I read: “Remains of the Day,” by Kazuo Ishiguro

• If I could meet anyone, it would be: I would like to talk to Samuel Fuller, my ancestor who came to America on the Mayflower.

• I would like to be remembered for: I would like to be remembered as brave in the face of adversity and a generous member of the community.

• Were you named after anyone: Yes, I was named after my grandmother, Elizabeth Griffith Page, the original “Biz.”

• My favorite meal: Any meal that ends with coconut vanilla layer cake.

 I can’t leave home without: My sunglasses

• Pet peeves: The sound of chewing gum

• Guilty pleasure: Sugar free vanilla pudding and a vanilla SnackWell cookie

My most precious memory from childhood: Winning ribbons at Madison Square Garden at age 11

My proudest moment: My two children's graduation from Johns Hopkins

The best place on earth: Biddeford Pool, Maine, and Aiken

I'm most comfortable: With family and close friends

My children would say: I'm resilient.

 One word to sum me up: Responsible

