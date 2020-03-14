• Date and place of birth: May 26, 1952, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
• Favorite movie: “FernGully: The Last Rainbow,” a children's movie with an environmental message
• Favorite sports team: U.S. Eventing Team
• A recent book I read: “Remains of the Day,” by Kazuo Ishiguro
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: I would like to talk to Samuel Fuller, my ancestor who came to America on the Mayflower.
• I would like to be remembered for: I would like to be remembered as brave in the face of adversity and a generous member of the community.
• Were you named after anyone: Yes, I was named after my grandmother, Elizabeth Griffith Page, the original “Biz.”
• My favorite meal: Any meal that ends with coconut vanilla layer cake.
• I can’t leave home without: My sunglasses
• Pet peeves: The sound of chewing gum
• Guilty pleasure: Sugar free vanilla pudding and a vanilla SnackWell cookie
• My most precious memory from childhood: Winning ribbons at Madison Square Garden at age 11
• My proudest moment: My two children's graduation from Johns Hopkins
• The best place on earth: Biddeford Pool, Maine, and Aiken
• I'm most comfortable: With family and close friends
• My children would say: I'm resilient.
• One word to sum me up: Responsible