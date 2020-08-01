• Date and place of birth: April 11, Aiken, South Carolina
• Favorite movie: "The Godfather"
• Favorite sports team: Carolina Gamecocks
• A recent book I read: "From This Promise," a book about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Danny Thomas
• My proudest moment: Birth of my three kids.
• I would like to be remembered for: Being compassionate and sympathetic.
• Were you named after anyone: Dad
• My favorite meal: Steak and potato
• I can’t leave home without: Kissing my wife goodbye.
• Pet peeves: Selfishness and people who take advantage of others.
• Guilty pleasure: Hershey kisses with almonds
• Something I always have with me: Phone
• My most precious memory from childhood: Fishing with my granddaddy.
• I’m most comfortable: At home.
• The best place on earth: Turks and Caicos
• My children would say: I'm a disciplinarian, but fair.
• One word to sum me up: Integrity