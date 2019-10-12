SB Diane Toole Miller 04.jpg
Mary Diane Toole Miller teachers a ballet class at the Crosby-Miller School of Dance, where she started taking dance lessons at age 8.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

• Born: Sept. 10, 1960, in Aiken, South Carolina

• Favorite sports team: Carolina Gamecocks

• One of my favorite movies: “Dr. Zhivago”

• Favorite book: “The Lord of the Rings,” by J.R.R. Tolkien

• My proudest moment: Becoming a mother.

• I was named after: My mother, Mary.

• One of my favorite foods/meals: Homemade pasta with any cream sauce!

• Can’t leave home without: Telling my chocolate Labrador, George, goodbye.

• Something I always have: My reading glasses.

• I wish I could meet: Anna Pavlova, George Balanchine

• Current guilty pleasure: Venti Starbucks caramel macchiatos

• My children would say: “Mom, stop worrying.”

• One word to describe me: Dedicated

​Dede Biles is the Aiken County government, business and horse industry reporter for the Aiken Standard. Follow her on Twitter @DBethBiles.

