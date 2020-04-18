Diane Haslam fullsizeoutput_3797

Diane Haslam wears a big smile while conducting one of her four choirs.

 Submitted photo by Bruce Hammond

• Date and place of birth: February 3, 1957 - Warsop, Nottinghamshire, England 

 Favorite movie: “Enchanted April”

• Favorite sports team: Cincinnati Reds (The first year I was in Cincinnati they led the season wire-to-wire and swept the World Series!)

• A recent book I read: “Upstream,” by Mary Oliver, and “Meditations,” by Marcus Aurelius

• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Dame Maggie Smith

• My proudest moment: Conducting all four of my choirs together in a joint concert here in Aiken.

• My nickname is: Lady Di

• I would like to be remembered for: Changing people's lives – students, choir members, audience – through music.

• My favorite meal: My husband's homemade pizza Margherita with a big green salad and a glass of red wine!

• I can’t leave home without: A kiss from my husband

• Pet peeves: People who lack humility

• Guilty pleasure: Good wine

Something I always have with me: A smile

My most precious memory from childhood: Gathering arms full of bluebells for my Mum from the Bluebell Wood

I’m most comfortable: Cooking for friends

The best place on earth: Anywhere in nature: woods, seashore, mountains, lakeside

• One word to sum me up: Grounded