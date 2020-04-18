• Date and place of birth: February 3, 1957 - Warsop, Nottinghamshire, England
• Favorite movie: “Enchanted April”
• Favorite sports team: Cincinnati Reds (The first year I was in Cincinnati they led the season wire-to-wire and swept the World Series!)
• A recent book I read: “Upstream,” by Mary Oliver, and “Meditations,” by Marcus Aurelius
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Dame Maggie Smith
• My proudest moment: Conducting all four of my choirs together in a joint concert here in Aiken.
• My nickname is: Lady Di
• I would like to be remembered for: Changing people's lives – students, choir members, audience – through music.
• My favorite meal: My husband's homemade pizza Margherita with a big green salad and a glass of red wine!
• I can’t leave home without: A kiss from my husband
• Pet peeves: People who lack humility
• Guilty pleasure: Good wine
• Something I always have with me: A smile
• My most precious memory from childhood: Gathering arms full of bluebells for my Mum from the Bluebell Wood
• I’m most comfortable: Cooking for friends
• The best place on earth: Anywhere in nature: woods, seashore, mountains, lakeside
• One word to sum me up: Grounded