• Date and place of birth: Dec. 2, 1969; Phenix City, Alabama
• Favorite movie: “The Quiet Man”
• Favorite sports team: Auburn Tigers
• A recent book I read: “The Four Disciplines of Execution: Achieving Your Wildly Important Goals”
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Oprah Winfrey
• My proudest moment: The births of my two children, Jonathan and Ashley.
• My nickname is: I do not have a nickname. I am called by my middle name, Denise. My first name is Eileen.
• I would like to be remembered for: Making a positive impact on the lives of children.
• Were you named after anyone: I was not named after anyone. My mother chose my name.
• My favorite meal: I’m a Southern girl, so fresh vegetables and cornbread are my favorites.
• Pet peeves: I don’t like it when people are unkind to others and when people do not give 100 percent effort.
• Guilty pleasure: Milk chocolate covered almonds, a cute purse and Amazon Prime.
• Something I always have with me: I always carry a book or my Kindle. If it’s not in my bag, then there is one in my car. My husband bought me a Kindle because he got tired of finding books stuffed in all of the drawers in the house.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Reading with my mom.
• I’m most comfortable: Teaching children.
• The best place on Earth: There is no place like home. The best place on Earth is being surrounded by my family.
• My children would say: My children would say that I am proud of them.
• One word to sum me up: Dedicated.