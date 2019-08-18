SB Denise McCray 01.jpg
Buy Now

An alumna of Auburn University, Denise McCray, the principal of the new Aiken Intermediate School, proudly displays Aubie the Tiger, Auburn's mascot, on her desk.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

Date and place of birth: Dec. 2, 1969; Phenix City, Alabama

Favorite movie: “The Quiet Man”

Favorite sports team: Auburn Tigers

A recent book I read: “The Four Disciplines of Execution: Achieving Your Wildly Important Goals”

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Oprah Winfrey

My proudest moment: The births of my two children, Jonathan and Ashley.

My nickname is: I do not have a nickname. I am called by my middle name, Denise. My first name is Eileen.

I would like to be remembered for: Making a positive impact on the lives of children.

Were you named after anyone: I was not named after anyone. My mother chose my name.

My favorite meal: I’m a Southern girl, so fresh vegetables and cornbread are my favorites.

Pet peeves: I don’t like it when people are unkind to others and when people do not give 100 percent effort.

Guilty pleasure: Milk chocolate covered almonds, a cute purse and Amazon Prime.

Something I always have with me: I always carry a book or my Kindle. If it’s not in my bag, then there is one in my car. My husband bought me a Kindle because he got tired of finding books stuffed in all of the drawers in the house.

My most precious memory from childhood: Reading with my mom.

I’m most comfortable: Teaching children.

The best place on Earth: There is no place like home. The best place on Earth is being surrounded by my family.

My children would say: My children would say that I am proud of them.

One word to sum me up: Dedicated.

​Dede Biles is the Aiken County government, business and horse industry reporter for the Aiken Standard. Follow her on Twitter @DBethBiles.

Tags