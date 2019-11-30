SB David Lobb 01.jpg
David B. Lobb, a retired colonel in the U.S. Army, recently received the Leadership Award from the Military Officers Association of America, or MOAA, for his work on behalf of veterans.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

Date and place of birth: 1945, Elkton, Maryland

Favorite movie: “A Dangerous Thing” (Charlie Muffin) and “A Bridge Too Far”

Favorite sports team: Redskins or Irish National Team

A recent book I read: Rick Atkinson's “The Liberation Trilogy”

If I could meet anyone: Winston Churchill

My proudest moment: Seeing my parents take part in my award of Eagle Scout. They would have liked to have taken part in my pinning on of Colonel.

My nickname is: “The Colonel”

I would like to be remembered for: My work for veterans and with the Scouts.

My favorite meal: Fondue Parmesan and Spaghetti Bolognese

Pet peeves: Fake/political science and politicians that spread it for their gain, and not addressing military officers by their correct title in a formal setting.

Guilty pleasure: An Armagnac and a Churchill cigar

Something I always have with me: My wits or wit

My most precious memory from childhood: The day my father and I found a 200+ carat sapphire in North Carolina.

I'm most comfortable: Traveling the world.

The best place on Earth: Any place Patricia and I are at.

My children would say: Dad is always there for me.

One word to sum me up: Honor (Duty/Honor/Country, the officer dogma)

