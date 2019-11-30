• Date and place of birth: 1945, Elkton, Maryland
• Favorite movie: “A Dangerous Thing” (Charlie Muffin) and “A Bridge Too Far”
• Favorite sports team: Redskins or Irish National Team
• A recent book I read: Rick Atkinson's “The Liberation Trilogy”
• If I could meet anyone: Winston Churchill
• My proudest moment: Seeing my parents take part in my award of Eagle Scout. They would have liked to have taken part in my pinning on of Colonel.
• My nickname is: “The Colonel”
• I would like to be remembered for: My work for veterans and with the Scouts.
• My favorite meal: Fondue Parmesan and Spaghetti Bolognese
• Pet peeves: Fake/political science and politicians that spread it for their gain, and not addressing military officers by their correct title in a formal setting.
• Guilty pleasure: An Armagnac and a Churchill cigar
• Something I always have with me: My wits or wit
• My most precious memory from childhood: The day my father and I found a 200+ carat sapphire in North Carolina.
• I'm most comfortable: Traveling the world.
• The best place on Earth: Any place Patricia and I are at.
• My children would say: Dad is always there for me.
• One word to sum me up: Honor (Duty/Honor/Country, the officer dogma)