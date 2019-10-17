• Date and place of birth: September 1963/Aiken County, SC

• Favorite movie: "Kingdom Come"

• A recent book I read: Currently reading: "Five Stages of Incarceration" by Lester Young

• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Michael “Killer Mike” Render

• I would like to be remembered for: Being authentically ME.

• I can’t leave home without: Earrings

• Pet peeves: When people stop at the second gas pump rather than pull up to the first one.

• Guilty pleasure: Devouring chocolate covered orange peel

• Something I always have with me: Cellphone

• My most precious memory from childhood: Shelling peas with my grandmother

• I’m most comfortable: Working on a DIY project

• My proudest moment: Whenever I get to go out with BOTH my children.

• The best place on earth: Kadena Air Base (Okinawa Prefecture), Okinawa, Japan

• My children would say: Sometimes I don’t complete one sentence before starting another. They HATE that.

• One word to sum me up: ​Efficient

Matthew Enfinger is a general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 