• Date and place of birth: September 1963/Aiken County, SC
• Favorite movie: "Kingdom Come"
• A recent book I read: Currently reading: "Five Stages of Incarceration" by Lester Young
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Michael “Killer Mike” Render
• I would like to be remembered for: Being authentically ME.
• I can’t leave home without: Earrings
• Pet peeves: When people stop at the second gas pump rather than pull up to the first one.
• Guilty pleasure: Devouring chocolate covered orange peel
• Something I always have with me: Cellphone
• My most precious memory from childhood: Shelling peas with my grandmother
• I’m most comfortable: Working on a DIY project
• My proudest moment: Whenever I get to go out with BOTH my children.
• The best place on earth: Kadena Air Base (Okinawa Prefecture), Okinawa, Japan
• My children would say: Sometimes I don’t complete one sentence before starting another. They HATE that.
• One word to sum me up: Efficient