• Date and place of birth: June 6, 1971, Gastonia, N.C.
• Favorite movie: "Major Payne"
• Favorite sports team: Carolina Gamecocks and Philadelphia Eagles
• A recent book I read: New World Translations of the Holy Scriptures
• My proudest moment: Marrying my wife, Niki.
• My nickname is: Curt
• I would like to be remembered for: There are several things I want to be remembered for: a God-fearing servant of Jehovah God, great husband, wonderful father, honest friend and motivating teacher.
• Were you named after anyone: I was named by my aunt, Sherry.
• My favorite meal: Bone-in ribeye with broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes with gravy.
• I can’t leave home without: A kiss from my wife.
• Pet peeves: I hate to be late for anything.
• Guilty pleasure: TV court programs
• Something I always have with me: A mask
• I wish I could meet: Samuel F. Herd
• My most precious memory from childhood: Always being with my deceased bother, Sean Dawkins. Where you saw one of us, you would see the other brother.
• I’m most comfortable: Being with family and friends.
• My proudest moment: Getting baptized in 1999.
• The best place on earth: On a safari in Africa with my mom Margaret, mother-in law, wife and my children.
• My children would say: My dad always wants his family with him at all times so that he can teach them and tell them how much he loves them.
• One word to sum me up: Loyal