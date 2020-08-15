CurtisDawkins45.JPG
Curtis Dawkins, described by some as an outstanding teacher and role model alike, is the longest-serving teacher currently at North Aiken Elementary School. He is beginning his third decade on duty there.

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

Date and place of birth: June 6, 1971, Gastonia, N.C.

Favorite movie: "Major Payne"

Favorite sports team: Carolina Gamecocks and Philadelphia Eagles

A recent book I read: New World Translations of the Holy Scriptures

My proudest moment: Marrying my wife, Niki.

My nickname is: Curt

I would like to be remembered for: There are several things I want to be remembered for: a God-fearing servant of Jehovah God, great husband, wonderful father, honest friend and motivating teacher.

Were you named after anyone: I was named by my aunt, Sherry.

My favorite meal: Bone-in ribeye with broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes with gravy.

I can’t leave home without: A kiss from my wife.

Pet peeves: I hate to be late for anything.

Guilty pleasure: TV court programs

Something I always have with me: A mask

I wish I could meet: Samuel F. Herd

• My most precious memory from childhood: Always being with my deceased bother, Sean Dawkins. Where you saw one of us, you would see the other brother.

I’m most comfortable: Being with family and friends.

My proudest moment: Getting baptized in 1999.

The best place on earth: On a safari in Africa with my mom Margaret, mother-in law, wife and my children.

My children would say: My dad always wants his family with him at all times so that he can teach them and tell them how much he loves them.

One word to sum me up: Loyal

