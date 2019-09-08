SB Chuck Munns 04.jpg
During a more than 30-year career in the U.S. Navy, Chuck Munns rose to the rank of vice admiral. He also served as the commander of America’s submarine forces from October 2004 until February 2007. Today, he can be seen in Aiken wearing a fluorescent vest while collecting litter along the sides of roads with his fellow Rotary Club of Aiken and St. Paul Lutheran Church members.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

Place of birth: Minnesota.

Favorite movie: “The Hunt For Red October.”

Favorite sports team: New England Patriots

A recent book I read: “The Pillars of the Earth,” by Ken Follett.

If I could meet anyone, it would be:  You have me stumped on this one. There are so many neat, deserving people in this world; and I’ve been fortunate to meet many.

My proudest moment: Five decades ago, being selected for the U.S. Olympic camp in rowing; four decades ago, my wedding; three decades ago, the births of my children; two decades ago, promotion to admiral; one decade ago, the births of my grandkids; and last year, I received an honorary doctorate in public service from USC.

My nickname is: Chuck

I would like to be remembered for: Making our world a better place.

Named after: Middle name from my father.

My favorite meal: Spaghetti.

I can’t leave home without: My phone, what else?

Pet peeve: Trash along the roadside in our beautiful town.

Guilty pleasure: Dark chocolate or maybe ice cream.

Something I always have with me: Fitbit.

My most precious memory from childhood: Playing with my brothers as we sledded, ice skated, fenced like Zorro (maybe it was “The Three Musketeers”), water skied and camped.

I’m most comfortable: On a nice quiet mountaintop with the horizon many miles away.

The best place on earth: Anywhere my wife and I happen to be.

My children would say: Daaaad!!

 • One word to sum me up: At-ease... If I hyphenate it, does it count as one word?

​Dede Biles is the Aiken County government, business and horse industry reporter for the Aiken Standard. Follow her on Twitter @DBethBiles.

