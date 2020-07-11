SB Chris Fulmer
Buy Now

Chris Fulmer has enjoyed a decades-long exchange of generosity within the Gamecock community, from tailgating at University of South Carolina games to feeding an array of athletes with his unique style of cooking.

 Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

Favorite movie: "Remember the Titans"

• Favorite sports team: South Carolina Gamecocks

• A recent book I read: Zig Ziglar's "See You At The Top"

• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Arnold Palmer

• My proudest moment: Graduating from college.

• I would like to be remembered for: A good heart and honesty.

• My favorite meal: Anything from the grill.

• I can't leave home without: My phone, unfortunately.

• Were you named after anyone: Francis, after my mom Frances.

• Pet peeves: People who act one way and then do something else; be yourself.

• Guilty pleasure: Beer

• My most precious memory from childhood: My first football game with my dad.

• I'm most comfortable: Beside a grill or at the tailgate.

• The best place on earth: Jekyll Island with my wife

• One word to sum me up: Confident

Kyle Dawson covers sports for the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter @ItsKyleDawson. Sign up for a digital subscription at https://bit.ly/2AxVx3A