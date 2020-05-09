• Date and place of birth: May, 21, 1960, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania
• Favorite movie: “Hidden Figures”
• Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
• A recent book I read: “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Michelle Obama
• My proudest moment: I am proud that both of my daughters defeated the odds of being reared in a single-parent home by graduating from high school and college. As a single-parent mother, it was quite difficult having two daughters in college at the same time. My oldest daughter attended Winthrop University, and my youngest daughter attended the University of Pittsburgh. It was not my plan to rear my children without their father. However, when I watched my children walk across the stage for the third time to receive their post-graduate degrees, I would have to say that was one of my proudest moments. During my youngest daughter’s graduation from graduate school, my husband stated I was “going to start crying,” and I informed him despite how I am happy, “I’m not going to cry.” I just started praising God because He had answered my prayers, letting me live to see my daughters graduate and to continue with their career paths. It has been challenging to think of my “proudest moment" because I have been blessed to have many. My most recent proudest moment was witnessing the birth of my granddaughter, Aleisa Jewel Scurry, and the opportunity to support my daughter and my son-in-law in the delivery room. “Amazing!”
• My nickname is: Rell
• I would like to be remembered for: Having a servant’s heart and being a change agent. Making a difference in someone’s life.
• Were you named after anyone: The Shirelles, however, my mother spelled my name differently.
• My favorite meal: Broiled salmon, baked potato and salad (preferably vegetables from my tower garden, oak leaf and spring lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, kale and spinach) with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
• I can’t leave home without: Prayer, reading daily devotions and the Bible. This is my fuel to start my day.
• Pet peeves: My pet peeves are individuals lacking the respect for others and not accepting people for who they are, especially individuals who may experience homelessness, mental health challenges, substance abuse – the list goes on. Treat people the way you want to be treated because you never know what a person is currently experiencing or what they have experienced.
• Guilty pleasure: Chocolate ice cream in a waffle cone.
• Something I always have with me: My rescue inhaler now.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Spending time with my paternal grandparents and smelling the aroma on a Saturday evening of yeast rolls, homemade cakes and pies baking in the oven.
• I’m most comfortable: In my kitchen cooking.
• The best place on earth: Home with my husband, children and grandchildren, especially when we have a cookout and invite our family, godchildren and friends to our home. I look forward to having this opportunity; however, I'm mindful of social distancing.
• My children would say: My mom is a true servant, honest, loving, caring, admired, accomplished, dedicated and someone I hope to be like.
• One word to sum me up: Transparent