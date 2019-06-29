Date and place of birth: Dec. 26, Baptist Hospital, Columbia, S.C.
Favorite movie: “American Dreamer”
Favorite sports team: Atlanta Braves with Smoltz, Glavine and Maddux
A recent book I read: “The World Was My Garden: Travels of a Plant Explorer,” by David Fairchild, published 1936.
If I could meet anyone, it would be: George Washington’s agent 355.
My proudest moment: The least proud moments would be far more entertaining.
My nickname is: Party Ninja
I would like to be remembered for: Elegant determination.
Were you named after anyone: Charlotte Amalie, the capital of the U.S. Virgin Islands, on St. Thomas, my mother and grandmother.
My favorite meal: Okra and tomatoes over buttered white rice.
I can’t leave home without: A plan.
Pet peeves: Disorder, chewing loudly, complacency, whining and wastefulness.
Guilty pleasure: Susan Elder’s scones – all mine, no sharing.
Something I always have with me: Lipstick, multiple tubes.
I wish I could meet: It had been Linda Christine, but I was introduced to her last week by Bob McCartney.
My most precious memory from childhood: In Charleston as a girl, walking Longitude Lane to the Hazel B. Parker playground on East Bay Street for recess.
I’m most comfortable: When given a task and left to my own devices to deliver results.
The best place on earth: Backroads with my magic picnic basket, a peach Nehi soda and a MoonPie.
My children would say: “The strict parent, but the fun one.”
One word to sum me up: Engaged