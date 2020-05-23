• Date and place of birth: Libra – Sept. 28th
• Favorite movie: "Gable and Lombard." I related my husband and I to the movie.
• Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers
• A recent book I read: "Deciphering End-Time Prophetic Codes," by Perry Stone and "The World's Greatest Book: The Story of How the Bible Came to Be" by Lawrence H. Schiffman Ph.D. and Jerry Pattengale Ph.D.
• I wish I could meet: My ancestors to chat with them and compare our alikeness.
• My proudest moment: Taking care of my mom when she had a massive stroke.
• I would like to be remembered for: Historic preservation of my lineage. I was able to open a closed line of the Avery's and fought for and gained new ancestors in the NSDAR database. Also, for being compassionate to others. Empathy!
• Were you named after anyone: My name is Carolyn Ruth. I was named after Ruth Anna Hewitt Hobbs (my mom)
• My favorite meal: Lobster and cod dripping with butter.
• Pet peeves: Disorganization and lousy TV shows.
• Guilty pleasure: New York-style cheesecake with sour cream topping
• Something I always have with me: My ID and pictures of the people I love.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Always Christmas. Not for the packages but for the people and food and sharing. My mom went all out for Christmas though. Every room, and the door was always open to family and friends. It was a joyous time.
• I’m most comfortable: With people. Real estate brought that out in me. Eliminated any shyness.
• The best place on earth: Home
• My children would say: Jill would say I love her.
• One word to sum me up: Exuberant