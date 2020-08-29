BuzzRich44.JPG
Buzz Rich, largely known as an attorney, has helped guide many of Aiken's most prominent civic and charitable organizations over the past several decades, supporting such institutions as Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness, Habitat for Humanity, Joye in Aiken, Mead Hall and Public Education Partners, among several others.

Date and place of birth: April 15, 1948, in Spartanburg, S.C.

• Favorite movie: "The Magnificent Seven"

• Favorite sports team: SC Gamecocks

• A recent book I read: "No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II" by Doris Kearns Goodwin

• If I could meet anyone it would be: Winston Churchill

• My proudest moment: The days my children and grandchildren were born.

• My nickname is: Buzz

• I wish I could: Play the piano

• I’m most comfortable: In a boat on Lake Murray.

• The best place on earth: Wherever my grandchildren happen to be.

• I would like to be remembered for: Leaving Aiken a better place.

