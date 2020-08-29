• Date and place of birth: April 15, 1948, in Spartanburg, S.C.
• Favorite movie: "The Magnificent Seven"
• Favorite sports team: SC Gamecocks
• A recent book I read: "No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II" by Doris Kearns Goodwin
• If I could meet anyone it would be: Winston Churchill
• My proudest moment: The days my children and grandchildren were born.
• My nickname is: Buzz
• I wish I could: Play the piano
• I’m most comfortable: In a boat on Lake Murray.
• The best place on earth: Wherever my grandchildren happen to be.
• I would like to be remembered for: Leaving Aiken a better place.