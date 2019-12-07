Where I grew up: Downtown "metropolitan" Barnwell
Pet Peeve: Indecisiveness
Can't leave home without: Jesus. Yeah, Jesus, and maybe my phone.
Favorite movie: The Godfather. It has one of my all-time favorite lines: "Nothing personal, it's just business."
Last book I read: I'm reading "Between the World and Me," by Ta-nehisi Coates
Favorite team: LeBron James. He is my favorite team. He is my whole team. My favorite team with an exclamation point and drop the mic.
Proudest moment: Entering grad school in my 60s.
Favorite food: Chicken, especially fried. I'm a preacher and an undertaker.
What would my kids say about me: The lady that they thought was crazy knew something after all.
One word that describes me: Committed