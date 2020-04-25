• Date and place of birth: July 6, 1939, in Corpus Christi, Texas
• Favorite movie: “The Godfather”
• Favorite sports team: Clemson Tigers
• A recent book I read: “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz,” by Erik Larson
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Retired U.S. Navy Admiral William H. McRaven, commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command from 2011 to 2014.
• My proudest moments: Having all children and grandchildren and my brother at a family reunion in North Carolina to celebrate my 80th and (my wife) Susan’s 75th birthdays. When my father came to live with me and my two sons after my mother passed away. Three generations of Reynoldses under one roof, all single males.
• I would like to be remembered for: Helping making Aiken a little better place to live.
• My favorite meal: Anything my gourmet cook wife prepares.
• I can’t leave home without: Petting my little dogs.
• Pet peeve: The phone ringing at mealtime.
• Something I always have with me: My iPhone with my calendar.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Sitting around a campfire on a family camping trip and listening to my uncle tell his funny stories.
• I’m most comfortable: At home reading a book with my dog in my lap.
• The best place on earth: Aiken. It has everything I need and want, especially good friends.
• My children would say: I am hopeless when it comes to technology.
• One word to sum me up: Sentimental