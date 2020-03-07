SB Bill Gutfarb 02.jpg
Bill Gutfarb serves as the president of the Aiken Training Track, a volunteer position.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

Date and place of birth: Sept. 10, 1951, in Springfield, Massachusetts

Favorite movie: “The Godfather Part I”

Favorite sports team: New England Patriots

A recent book I read: “Tom Yawkey: Patriarch of the Boston Red Sox” by Bill Nowlin

If I could meet anyone, it would be: The person presenting me a trophy for a grade I stakes win at any racetrack.

 • I would like to be remembered for: Being a good and responsible citizen.

Were you named after anyone: William Baruch Gutfarb. Baruch Gutfarb was my paternal grandfather.

 • My favorite meal: Steak, potatoes and green peas.

 • I can’t leave home without: My wallet

Pet peeve: Lights left on for no reason.

 • Guilty pleasure: Italian submarine sandwich

Something I always have with me: A pen

 • My most precious memory from childhood: Playing baseball.

I’m most comfortable: With friends or family.

 • My proudest moment: Each of my children’s weddings.

 • The best place on earth: Home

 • One word to sum me up: Integrity

​Dede Biles is the Aiken County government, business and horse industry reporter for the Aiken Standard. Follow her on Twitter @DBethBiles.

