• Date and place of birth: Sept. 10, 1951, in Springfield, Massachusetts
• Favorite movie: “The Godfather Part I”
• Favorite sports team: New England Patriots
• A recent book I read: “Tom Yawkey: Patriarch of the Boston Red Sox” by Bill Nowlin
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: The person presenting me a trophy for a grade I stakes win at any racetrack.
• I would like to be remembered for: Being a good and responsible citizen.
• Were you named after anyone: William Baruch Gutfarb. Baruch Gutfarb was my paternal grandfather.
• My favorite meal: Steak, potatoes and green peas.
• I can’t leave home without: My wallet
• Pet peeve: Lights left on for no reason.
• Guilty pleasure: Italian submarine sandwich
• Something I always have with me: A pen
• My most precious memory from childhood: Playing baseball.
• I’m most comfortable: With friends or family.
• My proudest moment: Each of my children’s weddings.
• The best place on earth: Home
• One word to sum me up: Integrity