Betty Ryberg channels her indomitable enthusiasm as a force for fundraising.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

Date and place of birth: Westfield, New Jersey, Oct. 10 – a Libra

Favorite movie: “Life is Beautiful”

Favorite sports team: Marquette Golden Eagles

A recent book I read: “The Splendid and the Vile,” by Erik Larson, and I love author Amor Towles, the author of “A Gentleman in Moscow”

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Sir Edmond Hillary

My proudest moment: Having my family surprise me at the Boston Marathon.

My nickname is: B’Ro - short for Betty Rose

I would like to be remembered for: Using my energy to encourage and unite people to help others.

Were you named after anyone: Elizabeth Rose, after my aunt, Elizabeth, and my grandmother, Rose

My favorite meal: Fresh trout, sweet potatoes, beet salad and mint chocolate chip ice cream (sometimes I skip right to the ice cream).

I can’t leave home without: Hugging Greg goodbye

Pet peeves: Trying food from my plate! (Can you see I came from a large family?)

Guilty pleasure: Ice cream every night before bedtime

Something I always have with me: Lots of to-do lists

My most precious memory from childhood: Learning to ski and rock climb with my father and siblings.

I’m most comfortable: Being busy

My proudest moment: Our surprise 50th wedding anniversary party and Mass

The best place on earth: Any dinner table with friends and family

My children would say: I am a captivating storyteller

One word to sum me up: Adventuresome

​Larry Wood covers education for the Aiken Standard.