• Date and place of birth: Westfield, New Jersey, Oct. 10 – a Libra
• Favorite movie: “Life is Beautiful”
• Favorite sports team: Marquette Golden Eagles
• A recent book I read: “The Splendid and the Vile,” by Erik Larson, and I love author Amor Towles, the author of “A Gentleman in Moscow”
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Sir Edmond Hillary
• My proudest moment: Having my family surprise me at the Boston Marathon.
• My nickname is: B’Ro - short for Betty Rose
• I would like to be remembered for: Using my energy to encourage and unite people to help others.
• Were you named after anyone: Elizabeth Rose, after my aunt, Elizabeth, and my grandmother, Rose
• My favorite meal: Fresh trout, sweet potatoes, beet salad and mint chocolate chip ice cream (sometimes I skip right to the ice cream).
• I can’t leave home without: Hugging Greg goodbye
• Pet peeves: Trying food from my plate! (Can you see I came from a large family?)
• Guilty pleasure: Ice cream every night before bedtime
• Something I always have with me: Lots of to-do lists
• My most precious memory from childhood: Learning to ski and rock climb with my father and siblings.
• I’m most comfortable: Being busy
• My proudest moment: Our surprise 50th wedding anniversary party and Mass
• The best place on earth: Any dinner table with friends and family
• My children would say: I am a captivating storyteller
• One word to sum me up: Adventuresome