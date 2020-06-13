Nickname: Bet-Bet, Mama
Hometown: Aiken
Favorite sports team: The Lakers
I would like to meet: Denzel Washington
What I'd like to be remembered for: A person that gets along with everybody.
One place I'd like to go: Hawaii or Alaska
Guilty pleasure: Chocolate with nuts
Favorite movie: Drama movies
Favorite food: Seafood – but not crab legs. I'm allergic. I think I ate them too much.
Best place on earth: My front porch.
Pet peeve: To hear people talking about people that they don't know anything about. You never know what a person is going through.
I can't leave home without: My phone
Most cherished childhood memory: Me and my brother being together.
One word that describes me: Talkative