Betty Gyles visited the Smith-Hazel Center as a young child, where she would swim and do arts and crafts with her twin brother. Her career at the center involved engaging youth and senior citizens in community activities and hosting large public events. 

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

Nickname: Bet-Bet, Mama

Hometown: Aiken

Favorite sports team: The Lakers

I would like to meet: Denzel Washington

What I'd like to be remembered for: A person that gets along with everybody.

One place I'd like to go: Hawaii or Alaska

Guilty pleasure: Chocolate with nuts

Favorite movie: Drama movies

Favorite food: Seafood – but not crab legs. I'm allergic. I think I ate them too much.

Best place on earth: My front porch. 

Pet peeve: To hear people talking about people that they don't know anything about. You never know what a person is going through.

I can't leave home without: My phone

Most cherished childhood memory: Me and my brother being together.

One word that describes me: Talkative

Kristina Rackley is a general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. 

