Place of birth: Augusta, Georgia
Favorite movie: “Lonesome Dove”
Favorite sports team: College - Clemson Tigers, NFL - Baltimore Ravens
A recent book I read: “Elemental South: An Anthology of Southern Nature Writing”
If I could meet anyone, it would be: Robert Duvall
My proudest moment: Witnessing the birth of our children.
My nicknames are: "BT," "Blaze" and "Grasshopper."
I would like to be remembered for: Just being a genuinely good person.
Named after: My father (William) and maternal grandfather (Bennett).
Favorite meal: My father-in-law’s baby back ribs.
I can’t leave home without: Pocketknife, phone, FD radio or pager.
Pet peeves: Pushy people
Guilty pleasure: Ice cream
Something I always have with me: Pocketknife
My most precious memory from childhood: Gardening as a 4-year-old with my grandfather on the family farm in Illinois.
I’m most comfortable: Out in the natural world somewhere.
The best place on earth: The Land of the Free, Home of the Brave.
My children would say: "My daddy is a firefighter."
One word to sum me up: Kind