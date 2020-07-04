• Date and place of birth: Nov. 18, 1946 in Mitchell, South Dakota
• Favorite movie: “1776”
• Last book I read: I like (author) Debbie Macomber, especially her more recent ones (books).
• My proudest moment: The opening concert (the very first one) of the Aiken Concert Band.
• I would like to be remembered for: Being a Christian encourager.
• My favorite food: Homemade ice cream
• Pet peeve: Students who do not practice.
• Guilty pleasure: I like to watch a movie once in a while.
• Something I always have with me: My trumpet
• My most precious memory from childhood: When (my husband) Roger and I played in the Rapid City Ranger Band every weekend in the summer (in high school). We would march (in a parade) in a different little town in the Black Hills of South Dakota. We would get free tickets to the rodeo and free tickets to the carnival and free tickets for lunch. And we got paid besides that.
• I’m most comfortable: Reading and praying with my husband in the kitchen/family room on the couch.
• The best place on earth: Wherever I am with my husband.
• My children would say about me: My younger daughter said, “Crazy fun,” and my older daughter said, “Outgoing.”
• One word to sum me up: Passionate