Aaron Campbell, Hopelands, Three-Quarters
Aaron Campbell, the city of Aiken's grounds supervisor and horticulturist.

 

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

• When and where were you born? I was born at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 21, 1977.

 Favorite movie? I enjoy all the Clint Eastwood western movies.

 Favorite sports team? The Clemson Tigers!

 A recent book you read? The last book that I read was "In a Sunburned Country" by Bill Bryson. That guy is a hilarious writer!

 If you could meet anyone, who would it be? I would like to meet Carl Linnaeus.

 Your proudest moment? The birth of my two boys.

 Do you have a nickname? My nickname is AC.

 What would you like to be remembered for? I would like to be remembered for making a difference in our environment through restoration and beautification.

 Your most precious childhood memory? Playing on my grandparents' cattle farm in Tennessee.

 What's the best place on Earth? Under a shade tree.

 Your children would say? My children would say I’m always dragging them through the woods on nature hikes.

 One word to sum you up? Calculable.

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the U.S. Department of Energy, the National Nuclear Security Administration and government in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin

