• When and where were you born? I was born at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 21, 1977.
• Favorite movie? I enjoy all the Clint Eastwood western movies.
• Favorite sports team? The Clemson Tigers!
• A recent book you read? The last book that I read was "In a Sunburned Country" by Bill Bryson. That guy is a hilarious writer!
• If you could meet anyone, who would it be? I would like to meet Carl Linnaeus.
• Your proudest moment? The birth of my two boys.
• Do you have a nickname? My nickname is AC.
• What would you like to be remembered for? I would like to be remembered for making a difference in our environment through restoration and beautification.
• Your most precious childhood memory? Playing on my grandparents' cattle farm in Tennessee.
• What's the best place on Earth? Under a shade tree.
• Your children would say? My children would say I’m always dragging them through the woods on nature hikes.
• One word to sum you up? Calculable.