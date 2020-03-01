On Friday, Feb. 21, the Salvation Army hosted the first The Beautiful People Gala at the Aiken Center for the Arts.
The purpose of the gala was to raise funds and awareness for the Salvation Army's homeless shelter. Lt. April Tiller said the turnout for the event was "really good."
She also mentioned the need for a new homeless shelter in the future. Money was raised through ticket sales, a live auction and a silent auction.
Also on the program for the event was a fashion show featuring local celebrities along with an animal fashion show. Aiken resident Beth Spangler provided the musical entertainment for the evening.