For people who love to sing for the joy of singing, the Aiken Singers hits just the right note.
The vocal group, under the direction of founder Diane Haslam, is open to anyone – no audition required.
“It's just a wonderful, wonderful group of people who come from all different backgrounds and all different ages,” Haslam said. “They all just love to sing. We laugh a lot in rehearsals. We take seriously the joy of singing I would say.”
But the Aiken Singers' range goes beyond the joy of singing to dedicated community service, Haslam said.
“A huge part of our mission is to take music into retirement communities, nursing homes and assisted living facilities to give those people an opportunity to hear familiar songs,” she said. “We offer music service I would say.”
Haslam said the Aiken Singers sing at four or five nursing homes and local civic organizations, including a recent holiday concert for the Aiken Newcomers' Club, during the fall and spring seasons. The group also performs free, public concerts during the Christmas season and in the spring.
“We are a 501c3 charity organization, but sometimes we also will raise money for other charities through those concerts,” Haslam said.
The Aiken Singers started as the Woodside Singers in 2005 but quickly expanded to include anyone who loves to sing. Today, the group comprises 50-60 singers.
“We've gone from strength to strength, I feel,” Haslam said. “We've grown in number, and we've grown musically.”
The group focuses on the “lighter side” of music, including songs from popular musicals and familiar tunes from the 1930s, '40s and '50s from the American songbook.
“We often incorporate sing-alongs in our concerts, and audiences seem to like them,” Haslam said. “We do songs that people will recognize quite often. We've started to expand a little more into the later pop music as well, including The Beatles, because that's popular with people in retirement communities.”
Haslam is a classically trained vocalist and has performed opera and sung with many choirs, but while growing up in England, she heard her mother, Sheila Haslam, singing popular music.
“She was my inspiration for singing,” said Haslam, who owns Vocal Dimensions, a private voice studio in Aiken. “She sang a lot in what was called the local Operatic Society in England, and she sang musicals. So I really got to know a lot of that lighter side of music, and I've always loved it. The Aiken Singers was an opportunity for me to dive into that lighter side of my love for music.”
The Aiken Singers presented its holiday concert, “And Sweet Singing in the Choir…,” recently at St. John's United Methodist Church at 104 Newberry St. N.W.
Haslam also directs two auditioned choirs for girls, Belles Canto, for young women ages 13-19, and Bellini, which means “little bells” in Italian, for girls ages 9-12. Both groups presented their Christmas concert, “Love and Joy,” recently in Trinity United Methodist Church at 2724 Whiskey Road.
Haslam also directs South Boundary, an auditioned men's ensemble.
Ken Hofstetter sings with South Boundary and is the board president for the Aiken Singers.
“It's been a major part of my life,” said Hofstetter, who has sung with the Aiken Singers about 11 years. “I've always enjoyed singing. It's a time when you can basically put all of your business and worries aside and just concentrate on making good music. Our mission is to go out and spread music around to people who normally can't get out to bring some joy to their lives. We spread the word that music is fun. It's joy, and it can put us all at ease for at least a couple of hours.”